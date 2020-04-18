Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.