Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,938,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,528,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 433.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.