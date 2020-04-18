Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 625,907 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $170,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEL opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.89. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

