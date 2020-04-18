Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $62.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Redstone raised Advanced Micro Devices to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,245,788. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after buying an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,494,000 after buying an additional 3,979,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

