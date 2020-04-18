Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Adobe posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.11 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.52 and its 200 day moving average is $318.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.