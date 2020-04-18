UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $290.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.78. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

