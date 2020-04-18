Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMP. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 125,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 61,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

