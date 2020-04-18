Ira Sochet Purchases 1,005 Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $12,180.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ira Sochet acquired 6,590 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.70.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ira Sochet acquired 3,487 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,890.10.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ira Sochet acquired 875 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $10,771.25.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Ira Sochet acquired 2,395 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $29,482.45.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ira Sochet acquired 3,757 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $46,211.10.

On Monday, March 16th, Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $46,741.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ira Sochet purchased 1,534 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,806.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ira Sochet purchased 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

