Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $1.40. Cummins posted earnings per share of $4.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $12.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $13.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cummins by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.