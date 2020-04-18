Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HESM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream Partners from a b rating to an e+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $685.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

