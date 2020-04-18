Richard Douglas Booth Sells 638 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 638 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $24,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,349.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAY opened at $38.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.