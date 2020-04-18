Richard Douglas Booth Sells 638 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 638 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $24,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,349.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of EPAY opened at $38.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.25.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
