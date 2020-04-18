Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $9.60. Chemours shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 89,908 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chemours by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $5,979,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

