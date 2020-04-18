Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.6% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

