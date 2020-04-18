Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,410. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

STX opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

