Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.65. Biogen posted earnings per share of $6.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $32.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.38 to $33.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.19 to $34.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $342.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.90.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

