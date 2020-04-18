Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 468 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $470,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $37.06 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.