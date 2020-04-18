Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIK. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $355.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.