Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NCZ opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

