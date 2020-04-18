Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Spartan Motors worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spartan Motors by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 35,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $446.38 million, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Spartan Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

