Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 728 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Shares of CINF opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

