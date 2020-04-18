Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,093,600. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

