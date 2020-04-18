Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of AMCX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

