Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $356.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.92 and a 200-day moving average of $349.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.