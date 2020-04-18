Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $282.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.74 and a 200-day moving average of $267.16. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.