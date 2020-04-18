Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,708 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $63.36 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

