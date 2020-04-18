Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 186,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 99,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.