Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $130.28 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.636 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

