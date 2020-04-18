Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 4,638 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

