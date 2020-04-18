Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

