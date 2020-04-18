Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $124.85 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

