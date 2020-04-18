Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $265,000 in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 314,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.