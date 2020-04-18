Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

