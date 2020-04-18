Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.