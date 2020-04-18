Brokerages Anticipate Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is ($0.81). Tesla reported earnings per share of ($2.90) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $24.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Shares of TSLA opened at $753.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $574.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.28.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,686 shares of company stock worth $74,561,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

