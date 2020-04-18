Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,844,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after acquiring an additional 729,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after acquiring an additional 667,963 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 417,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NYSE NUE opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.