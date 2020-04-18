MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 843.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

