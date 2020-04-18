MAI Capital Management Has $499,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,640,000 after acquiring an additional 699,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,869,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $27,647.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

