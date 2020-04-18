Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

