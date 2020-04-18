MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 540.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNN. Citigroup cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

