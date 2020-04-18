MAI Capital Management Has $640,000 Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 81,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.41.

SHOP opened at $590.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $213.13 and a twelve month high of $593.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

