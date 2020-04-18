MAI Capital Management Has $722,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $8.06 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

