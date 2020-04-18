MAI Capital Management Sells 1,800 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $63.07 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

