Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Shares of VAR opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

