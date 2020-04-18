MAI Capital Management Invests $797,000 in Trane (NYSE:TT)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $36,230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $8,397,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $6,095,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $89.91 on Friday. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trane (NYSE:TT)

