MAI Capital Management Purchases 7,516 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

