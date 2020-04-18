MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Lennox International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

LII opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.80. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

