Arden Trust Co Sells 73 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $162.70 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.84, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

