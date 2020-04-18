MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.54% of Mesabi Trust worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

