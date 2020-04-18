CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

