Nwam LLC Raises Position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 437.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 84,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $33.97.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Allegion PLC
MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Allegion PLC
MAI Capital Management Has $499,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
MAI Capital Management Has $499,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
Zoetis Inc Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management
Zoetis Inc Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management
MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc
MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc
MAI Capital Management Has $640,000 Stake in Shopify Inc
MAI Capital Management Has $640,000 Stake in Shopify Inc
MAI Capital Management Has $722,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
MAI Capital Management Has $722,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report