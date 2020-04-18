Nwam LLC Raises Position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 437.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 84,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $33.97.

